|
21.08.2024 17:45:00
What Is the Dividend Payout for Dominion Energy Stock?
Headquartered in Virginia, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is a utilities giant that knows how to reward its loyal shareholders with consistent income. That's meaningful in a time when practically every market commentator expects the Federal Reserve to start cutting the federal funds rate and, by extension, Treasury bond yields in September.It's fine to seek a government bond alternative in utility stocks, but utility companies aren't all the same. Let's see how Dominion Energy measures up when compared to the sector average, while also assessing the company's earnings track record.For the past 2 1/2 years, Dominion Energy has consistently distributed quarterly dividend payments of $0.67 per share. Assuming Dominion Energy continues this pattern, the company's forward annual dividend payout would be $2.68 per share.
