What to Know Before Buying Sirius XM Holdings stock
If you own or lease a car, there's a good chance that you know about Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI). After the 2009 merger of Sirius and XM, it became the country's lone player in satellite radio. Drivers pay between $10 and $25 a month for access to dozens of premium music, sports, news, and talk channels through car dashboards in vehicles with factory-installed satellite receivers. There's also a digital streaming component for access outside of the car or for drivers without factory-installed Sirius or XM receivers.How well do you know the business, its competitors, and its largest shareholder? These are things you should probably have a good read on before becoming the next Sirius XM stock investor. Let's turn up the volume so you can decide whether the satellite radio provider is the right stock for you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
