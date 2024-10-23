|
23.10.2024 16:00:00
What Will Happen to Your Benefits if Social Security Runs Out? And Should You Be Worried?
If you're worried about the future of Social Security, you're not alone.A 2024 Gallup poll found that 87% of U.S. adults are concerned about the program, with 43% of that group admitting they worry a "great deal" about it. Also, 47% of nonretired adults believe that Social Security won't be able to pay them a benefit once they retire.Social Security has indeed been on shaky ground for years, and the problem isn't going away. But what will that mean for your future benefits? And just how worried should you be for your financial future? Here's everything you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!