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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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22.04.2026 22:00:00
What's Going on With Micron's Stock?
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) investors have had some serious whiplash over the past few months. Earlier this year, the stock set a new all-time high, capping off a massive rally as investors dove headfirst into the stock to take advantage of the memory chip shortage. Then, the stock crashed by around 30%. However, it is back at all-time highs right now. All of that happened within the past month, leaving some investors wondering what's going on with the stock.There's a lot to unpack, but at the end of the day, I still think Micron can be a worthy investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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