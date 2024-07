What’s new in MySQL 9.0

Oracle celebrated the beginning of July with the general availability of three releases of its open source database, MySQL: MySQL 8.0.38, the first update of its long-term support (LTS) version, MySQL 8.4, and the first major version of its 9.x innovation release, MySQL 9.0.While the v8 releases are bug fixes and security releases only, MySQL 9.0 Innovation is a shiny new version with additional features, as well as some changes that may require attention when upgrading from a previous version.The new 9.0 versions of MySQL Clients, Tools, and Connectors are also live, and Oracle recommends that they be used with MySQL Server 8.0, and 8.4 LTS as well as with 9.0 Innovation.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK