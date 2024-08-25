|
What's the Best Age to Claim Social Security? 1 Major Study Gives a Clear Answer, but it May Not Apply to You
One of the toughest decisions you might have to make in the context of your retirement is determining when to claim Social Security. Those benefits are available to you at any point once you turn 62. But filing that early means accepting a reduced monthly benefit for life.In fact, you're not entitled to your complete monthly Social Security benefit based on your individual wage history until full retirement age arrives. That age hinges on your year of birth, and is either 66, 67, or somewhere in the middle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
