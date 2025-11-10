:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
10.11.2025 13:45:00
Where Shopify Could Be by 2030
Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) has already transformed how millions of merchants sell online. However, the next five years could redefine the company altogether.As global retail continues its shift toward digital infrastructure, Shopify's ambition is expanding beyond storefronts. The company that once helped entrepreneurs launch websites is now building the plumbing for global commerce -- connecting payments, logistics, identity, and data across the internet.If the last decade was about helping small businesses get online, the next one may be about powering every transaction that happens there. Here's what Shopify could look like by 2030 -- and why this evolution matters for long-term investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
