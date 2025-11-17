AGNC Investment b Aktie
WKN DE: A2ASWX / ISIN: US00123Q3020
|
17.11.2025 12:05:00
Where Will AGNC Investment Be in 3 Years?
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) is the stock's humongous 14% dividend yield. The interesting thing about this yield is that it isn't abnormal for the stock, historically speaking. The yield has been in the double digits for most of the history of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT).The problem is that this stock really isn't a dividend stock today. It wasn't one three years ago, and it won't be one three years hence, either. AGNC says that its objective is to provide "favorable long-term stockholder returns with a substantial yield component." The word "yield" is in that sentence, but the more important part is "favorable long-term stockholder returns." That is another way of saying "total return," and there's nothing wrong with the goal of providing investors with strong total returns.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
