Where Will Archer Aviation Be in 3 Years?

Imagine a world where you can avoid traffic gridlock by jumping into a flying taxi that whisks you away to your destination. While this seems like an idea out of science fiction, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), also known as flying taxis, could be coming to a city near you.Flying taxis could potentially change urban transportation, and Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one company looking to make them a reality. The company is well-positioned in this developing industry, but still has a challenging path ahead of it as it attempts to scale its manufacturing and operate commercially.If you're considering buying Archer Aviation stock, here's the outlook for the company over the next few years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool