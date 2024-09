Where Will Berkshire Hathaway Stock Be in 5 Years?

The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), Warren Buffett, is nearly unmatched in his investing acumen. You don't get a nickname like "Oracle of Omaha" by being a slouch. Although it sometimes seems like it, his success isn't from divining the future; it's from sticking to a clear, disciplined strategy and philosophy that guide his every move.Buffett has his eyes on the horizon at all times. He believes in finding businesses with fundamental competitive advantages -- "moats" -- and backing them for the long term. As he put it in a letter to shareholders in 2023, "When you find a truly wonderful business, stick with it. Patience pays."Berkshire Hathaway is surely a wonderful business, and patience has definitely paid. Just a $1,000 investment in Berkshire in 1980 would be worth $2.3 million today. Is that true moving forward though? What do the next five years hold for the company? Let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool