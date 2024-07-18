|
18.07.2024 10:03:00
Where Will Block Stock Be in 5 Years?
Block (NYSE: SQ) hasn't been a winning investment in the past five years, with its shares losing 12% of their value since July 2019 (as of this writing). The S&P 500, on the other hand, produced a total return of 103% during the same time. That's a huge disappointment for Block shareholders.As this fintech stock trades 74% off its peak price, investors might be eyeing the business as a possible investment opportunity. Where will Block be in five years?It's easy to see why Block is a leader when it comes to blending financial services and technology. The company, formerly known as Square, started out by catering to small merchants, allowing them to accept card payments. But this business has transformed into so much more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%