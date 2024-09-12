|
12.09.2024 10:15:00
Where Will Boeing Be in 10 Years?
The long-term case for buying Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock is powerful. After all, despite its issues in recent years, the company's global market position won't disappear anytime soon. In addition, Boeing has almost 6,200 unfilled orders, and many of its issues are in its own hands. With a new and highly respected CEO, Kelly Ortberg, at the helm, Boeing's best days lay ahead.Former CEO Dave Calhoun pulled back on plans to develop a mid-sized airplane after he took over in early 2020, and last year, he told the market that there wouldn't be a new airplane in place before 2035. Given how critical developing new airplanes is to the long-term investment case, investors should focus on what kind of financial shape Boeing will be in if and when it has a new aircraft in delivery over the next decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|Boeing Co.
|146,82
|0,31%