Where Will Broadcom Stock Be in 5 Years?

With shares up by over 500% over the last five years, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been a big winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the stock to determine if it can generate similar returns over the next half-decade. The current iteration of Broadcom came to be from the 2016 merger of Avago Technologies and Broadcom Corporation to unlock synergies and better meet the demands of large clients. It specializes in semiconductor products, enterprise software, and data center equipment. And it emerged alongside Nvidia as an ideal way for investors to bet on the picks and shovels of the AI gold rush.Unlike Nvidia, which is mainly known for its high-end general-purpose graphics processing units (GPUs) like the H100 and A100 (which train ChatGPT), Broadcom focuses on client customization.