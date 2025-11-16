:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
16.11.2025 12:10:00
Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 5 Years?
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) has a fairly simple-to-understand business model: All it does is charge fees for managing other people's money.The exciting part of the story is the growth that management is targeting, which is projected to result in significant dividend growth during the next five years. Here's a look at what that could mean for the stock.A stock's dividend yield is simply the current annual dividend rate divided by the share price. Dividend yield is generally looked at as a way to assess the amount of income you can expect to generate from an investment. However, the math behind yield also lends itself to the metric being used as a valuation tool, as stocks often trade within yield ranges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!