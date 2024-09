Where Will Chipotle Stock Be in 5 Years?

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE: CMG) stock has been a strong performer over the past five years -- it's up about 250% during that stretch. However, now that its former CEO, Brian Niccol, has left to take the helm of Starbucks, many investors are wondering where Chipotle and the stock may be headed over the next five years.Future valuations are typically dependent on two main things: growth and valuation multiples. With that in mind, let's take a look at the company's main growth drivers and valuation to try to predict where Chipotle may be in five years.The biggest driver of a stock over the long term is typically growth. If a company is not delivering solid revenue and earnings growth, its stock price will typically flounder.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool