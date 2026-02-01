:be Aktie
01.02.2026 21:02:00
Where Will D-Wave Quantum Stock Be in 5 Years?
Growth investors are always on the lookout for the next possible tech megatrend that has the potential to create life-changing wealth for those who buy in early. If the more optimistic projections are accurate, quantum computing could be that next trend, and it could start delivering on its promise within the next five years. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is one of a number of publicly traded pure-play quantum computing specialists trying to make a name for themselves. But what might the next half-decade have in store for its investors?Conventional computers store and process data in bits, which can only be in one of two states: 1 or 0. Quantum computers use "qubits," which (through the peculiar properties of quantum mechanics) can temporarily exist in a state called superposition -- having values that are neither 1 nor 0, but probability amplitudes. This allows them to perform calculations in an entirely different way from the digital devices we use every day. If they can be made to work in a reliable and cost-effective way, quantum computers could have numerous commercial applications, as they can, in theory, rapidly solve certain unusually complex types of problems that would take the world's most powerful supercomputers years or centuries. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
