Where Will Intuitive Machines Stock Be in 3 Years?

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR), a developer of lunar landing and exploration vehicles, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on Feb. 14, 2023. The combined company's stock started trading at $10, skyrocketed to a record high of $81.99 on Feb. 22, but now trades at about $9.The bulls were initially dazzled by Intuitive Machines' rosy outlook. But like many other SPAC-backed companies, its stock collapsed after it fell short of those expectations. Rising interest rates also popped its bubbly valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading