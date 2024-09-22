|
22.09.2024 11:38:00
Where Will Lockheed Martin Stock Be in 3 Years?
Whether the company is a buy is an interesting question, because it strikes at the heart of the bull-and-bear debate over Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock. Here's how long-term investors should think about investing in the defense contractor.Investors often like buying stock in defense contractors because of the surety of their end market customers; after all, you can't get a more reliable customer than the U.S. government (usually responsible for about 70% of its total sales) and sovereign governments worldwide. In addition, defense spending tends to be relatively stable and free of cyclical peaks and troughs that impact most equities.These qualities make them solid candidates for a balanced portfolio. Throw in a medium-term growth kicker from the need to replenish equipment transferred to Ukraine, record U.S. defense budgets, and the concomitant hike in global defense spending (not least by existing and new NATO allies), and there's a strong case for buying the stock.
