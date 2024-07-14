|
14.07.2024 20:17:00
Where Will Nike Stock Be in 5 Years?
With shares down by almost 17% over the last five years, Nike (NYSE: NKE) has generated absolutely no value for shareholders (inclusive of dividends) at a time when the S&P 500 has roughly doubled.The company is losing relevance in the fitness apparel industry it once dominated. And the impacts of this decline are showing through on its revenue and earnings. Let's dig deeper to see what the next half-decade could have in store for this once-legendary American shoemaker.On Nov. 5, 2021, Nike stock reached its all-time high of $172, performing surprisingly well during the COVID-19 pandemic. The health crisis refocused consumers on fitness and comfortable stay-at-home clothing. And increasing rates of online shopping encouraged Nike's management to pivot to a direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy -- axing out third-party retail partners to sell products straight to consumers. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nike-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
11.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt nachmittags (finanzen.at)