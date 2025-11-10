Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
10.11.2025 12:00:00
Where Will Rigetti Computing Be in 1 Year?
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is one of the leading quantum computing pure-play companies to invest in. Pure plays are exciting investment opportunities, as they're slated to soar if their version of quantum computing becomes the industry standard. On the flip side, these companies have an incredible amount of risk baked into them because there is no backup business; it's quantum computing supremacy or bust.Rigetti Computing is one of the more popular investment opportunities in this field, but where will it be one year from now? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
28.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Rigetti Computing zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)