Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
|
30.10.2025 09:30:00
Where Will Robinhood Markets Be in 1 Year?
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become one of the leading online stock brokerages, especially among younger investors. The company's willingness to innovate dates back to its earliest years, with commission-free trades, and continues to this day with groundbreaking ideas and features.Wall Street has certainly taken note. Shares of Robinhood have surged by more than 400% during the past year alone.Robinhood continues to show strong growth momentum, with users flocking to the platform and bringing more of their financial capital with them. However, there could be some clouds on the horizon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Robinhoodmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.25
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 verbucht am Mittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.25