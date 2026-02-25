:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
25.02.2026 16:15:00
Where Will Rocket Lab Stock Be in 5 Years?
When it comes to growth-focused investing, it can pay to bet on small companies pioneering potentially large markets. While these types of companies have a bigger risk of failure compared to more established peers, they promise multibagger returns if things work out. Aerospace specialist Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) fits into this category. Let's explore the risk-to-potential-reward ratio for buying the stock and decide what the next five years might have in store for investors. McKinsey & Co. expects the global space industry to hit $1.8 trillion by 2035, driven by demand for satellites and their ground-based applications. By now, investors should be numb to extremely optimistic projections about future technologies. But in this case, there are already some early signs that this could be a transformational opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
