Where Will Solana Be in 5 Years?
The Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain has a reputation for being cheaper, faster, and more eco-friendly than Bitcoin and Ethereum, yet it still lags behind the two tokens in terms of price, trading volume, and market capitalization. However, that may not matter at all, as Solana is carving out a major lane of its own.Solana has had a strong year of integration within different financial markets, especially in the institutional sector. At least six different exchange-traded products (ETPs) were launched in 2025, with Solana being the underlying asset. Bitwise launched the first-ever Spot Solana ETP, BSOL, on Oct. 28, and as of Dec. 16, it reached 33 consecutive days of positive inflows, surpassing $647 million. Fidelity launched its Fidelity Solana Fund (FSOL) in mid-November, followed by Charles Schwab introducing Solana futures for institutional and retail investors a month later.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
