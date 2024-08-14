|
14.08.2024 16:00:00
Where Will SoundHound AI Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) have crushed the broad market in the past year with stunning gains of almost 170%, despite witnessing a lot of volatility. Investors have been buying this small-cap company hand over fist to take advantage of the growing demand for voice-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.But SoundHound stock really took off earlier this year after Nvidia revealed a small stake in the company, which has carved out a niche in the voice AI market despite its small size. But should investors continue to hold the stock in anticipation of more gains over the next year, even though it's trading at an expensive valuation?Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
