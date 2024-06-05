|
05.06.2024 19:05:01
Why 3D Systems Stock Surged 23% on Wednesday
Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) leaped 23.4% higher through 11:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company announced it's leaning into the expanding market for 3D-printed teeth and their alignment, protection, and repair.The company has announced the signing of a contract worth as much as $250 million with an unnamed company to support "the indirect manufacturing process for clear aligners" through 2028. For a stock with $488 million in trailing-12-month revenue, this is a big deal. The multiyear purchase agreement, as 3D described it, will support the manufacture of about one million customized clear aligners per day. And the company said that its NextDent technology can also produce other dental equipment including surgical guides, dentures, orthodontic splints, retainers, crowns, and bridges.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!