Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
31.10.2025 22:47:46
Why Amazon Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped nearly 10% on Friday after the e-commerce juggernaut said growth was accelerating in its lucrative cloud computing business.Image source: Getty Images.Amazon's third-quarter sales grew by 13% to $180 billion. The company's cloud infrastructure platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), saw its sales rise by 20% to $33 billion, a notable increase from the 17.5% growth it delivered in the second quarter. The gains bolstered investors' confidence that Amazon could maintain its perch atop the cloud industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
