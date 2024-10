Why AMD Stock Sank Today

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock lost ground Thursday following the company's Advancing AI conference. The semiconductor specialist's share price ended the day down 4%.AMD's Advancing AI conference delivered new product reveals and promising sales indicators, and the pullback for the company's stock is likely a reflection of "buy the rumor, sell the news" dynamics. In other words, the bullish catalysts from new products and partnerships had likely already been priced in -- and investors took profits in conjunction with the company's conference.At its Advancing AI conference today, AMD announced the launch of its Ryzen AI Pro 300 series mobile processors. The new central processing unit (CPU) has been designed to deliver up to three times better performance for AI applications and improved integration with Microsoft's Copilot+ system.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool