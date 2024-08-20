|
20.08.2024 20:40:37
Why Amer Sports Stock Scored Today
Many investors may not know the name Amer Sports (NYSE: AS), but they likely know the company's famous brands. Amer Sports owns iconic sports and outdoor brands including Wilson tennis rackets and footballs, Atomic and Salomon ski equipment, and Louisville Slugger baseball bats.The company may become more of a household name if it keeps up the performance it announced in the second-quarter report it released today. Strong financial performance led the company to update is full-year 2024 guidance, and investors pushed the stock higher by as much as 15.5% in response. As of 2:10 p.m. ET, the stock was still up by 9.9%. Amer Sports shares have now gained about 24% in just the past month.Investors may have been anticipating a good quarter, leading to the recent rally in Amer Sports shares. The company didn't disappoint as it updated 2024 full-year guidance for the second time this year. Momentum in the business is being driven by its technical apparel brands. Revenue in that segment surged by 45% in 2023. It is on track to overtake the outdoor performance segment as the largest in the company in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amer Sports Corporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amer Sports Corporation (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen geben nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Dienstag im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich leichter. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.