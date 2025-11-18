Amer Sports Corporation Aktie
WKN: 914583 / ISIN: US0235122050
|
18.11.2025 18:35:58
Why Amer Sports Stock Soared Today
American families may be tightening their belts, but when it comes to sports, it seems there's plenty of consumer spending still going on. Amer Sports (NYSE: AS) -- the brand behind popular sporting goods names including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Atomic, and Wilson -- just reported a blowout third quarter.Investors responded by driving shares as much as 10% higher today. As of 12:31 p.m. ET, Amer Sports stock was still up by 7.5%. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
