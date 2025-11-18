Amer Sports Corporation Aktie

WKN: 914583 / ISIN: US0235122050

Why Amer Sports Stock Soared Today

American families may be tightening their belts, but when it comes to sports, it seems there's plenty of consumer spending still going on. Amer Sports (NYSE: AS) -- the brand behind popular sporting goods names including Salomon, Arc'teryx, Atomic, and Wilson -- just reported a blowout third quarter.Investors responded by driving shares as much as 10% higher today. As of 12:31 p.m. ET, Amer Sports stock was still up by 7.5%.
