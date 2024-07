Why Archer Aviation Is My Highest-Conviction Small-Cap Stock

While large-cap growth stocks have dominated the U.S. market since the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in March 2022, the tide may soon turn. With the central bank poised to start cutting rates later this year, we could see a broader rally in mid- and small-cap growth equities.Which growth stocks should investors have on their radar leading into this potential catalyst? One stock that has my attention right now is Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a top contender in the ultra-high-growth electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool