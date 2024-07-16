|
16.07.2024 13:30:00
Why Archer Aviation Is My Highest-Conviction Small-Cap Stock
While large-cap growth stocks have dominated the U.S. market since the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in March 2022, the tide may soon turn. With the central bank poised to start cutting rates later this year, we could see a broader rally in mid- and small-cap growth equities.Which growth stocks should investors have on their radar leading into this potential catalyst? One stock that has my attention right now is Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a top contender in the ultra-high-growth electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!