Why Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) reported results from the Phase 3 PALISADE study of investigational plozasiran in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome. The company said PALISADE successfully met primary endpoint and all multiplicity-controlled key secondary endpoints, including statistically significant reductions in triglycerides, apolipoprotein C-III, and the incidence of acute pancreatitis.

Based on these positive findings, the company plans to file a New Drug Application with the FDA by year-end 2024 and plans to seek regulatory approval with additional global regulatory authorities thereafter.

Shares of Arrowhead are up 10% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

