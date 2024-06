Why ATI Stock Is Down Today

Specialty materials company ATI (NYSE: ATI) has been flying high this year, with the shares up more than 40% since Feb. 1.At least one Wall Street analyst believes that momentum is likely to stall from here. Shares of ATI were down about 10% as of 10:45 a.m. ET Friday after the stock was downgraded to neutral.ATI, formerly known as Allegheny Technologies, is a maker of high-performance materials and advanced metal alloys used in aerospace and industrial applications. The company's materials are a key part of the effort to drive fuel efficiency in aerospace and with heavy equipment, offering the strength and durability of steel without the weight.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel