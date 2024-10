Why Atlassian Stock Popped on Friday

Two Wall Street analysts "teamed" up to lift Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock 2% through 11 a.m. ET Friday morning. In twin notes, both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley urged investors to pile into Atlassian stock, which has been lagging the S&P 500 by 35% over the past 52 weeks.Goldman Sachs' note reiterated its previous buy recommendation and $230 price target on the IT stock. Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, upgraded Atlassian stock from "overweight" to "top pick," with a new $224 price target.According to Goldman Sachs, Atlassian is currently one of the "top five AI vendors" and is seeing "huge growth" from its artificial intelligence (AI) products, skilled at helping customers integrate Atlassian products with other AI products from vendors, such as Microsoft and ServiceNow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool