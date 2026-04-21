Atlassian Aktie
WKN DE: A2ABYA / ISIN: GB00BZ09BD16
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22.04.2026 01:03:58
Why Atlassian Stock Stumbled Today
Legacy software stocks have had a rough 2026 so far, amid fears of disruption from artificial intelligence (AI) that have crushed sentiment for such titles.One company swept up in this is Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM), and on Tuesday, that sentiment was dealt another blow by an analyst's deep price target cut. Atlassian didn't decline much, but it did fall, sliding by nearly 0.4% at market close.The person making this move was Ryan MacWilliams of storied international bank Barclays. Early Tuesday morning, he reduced his price target on Atlassian stock to $100 per share from $165. Despite that rather significant adjustment, MacWilliams remained bullish on the company's future, as he maintained his recommendation of overweight (buy, in other words). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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