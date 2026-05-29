AutoZone Aktie
WKN: 881531 / ISIN: US0533321024
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29.05.2026 17:53:55
Why AutoZone Stock Slumped This Week
Shares of AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) sank 13% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The auto parts retailer was a massive winner over the past five years, only to fall back to earth in recent quarters due to slowing same-store sales growth.AutoZone's stock is now down 32% from its highs, bringing its valuation much closer to its long-term average. Does that mean you should buy the stock? As a mature business in the United States, AutoZone's revenue will be driven by per-store productivity, also known as same-store sales growth. Last quarter, same-store sales growth at its domestic locations was 4.1%, below Wall Street expectations. Gross margins also compressed, though that was due to a change in its accounting practices and had nothing to do with the underlying business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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