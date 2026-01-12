BitMine Immersion Technologies Aktie
Why Bitmine Immersion Technologies Stock Rocketed 248% Higher In 2025
Shares of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEMKT: BMNR) rose an astonishing 248% in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company essentially restarted its business model as it took on new management from high-profile investors and financial media personalities, raising funds through stock offerings to buy Ethereum.The stock is up big, but down 77% from all-time highs set earlier in 2025. Here's why it was up so much in 2025, and whether shares are a buy right now. Bitmine Immersion Technologies is a cryptocurrency treasury company, meaning it raises money to buy crypto assets. Instead of buying Bitcoin like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Bitmine Immersion Technologies is investing in Ethereum. The company started off with a bang by bringing on financial media personalities and analysts Tom Lee and Dan Ives to the project. Ives is spearheading an investment in Worldcoin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
