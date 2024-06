Why Broadcom Stock Blasted Higher on Thursday

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) surged higher on Thursday, jumping as much as 16.1%. As of 11:41 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 13.2%.The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was robust artificial intelligence (AI) results and a stock split.In the second quarter, Broadcom generated revenue that rose 43% year over year to $12.5 billion, driving adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $10.96, an increase of 6%. The company noted that the results got a boost from AI, as hyperscale cloud customers continued to upgrade to next-generation technology capable of powering AI.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel