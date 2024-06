Why Broadcom Stock Rallied on Monday

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) surged higher today to kick off the week, jumping as much as 4.9%. As of 11:51 a.m. ET on Monday, the stock was still up 3.67%.The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI) specialist higher was growing bullishness on Wall Street ahead of its high-profile stock split.Last week, Broadcom released robust financial results and announced a stock split that caught Wall Street off guard. The strength of the company's results had analysts scrambling to update their price targets, further fueling the stock's rise. That trend continued this week as more analysts joined the party.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel