05.08.2024 19:46:07
Why Brookfield and Other Infrastructure Stocks Held Up in Today's Sell-Off
With the U.S. stock market caught up in a global sell-off, investors would be best served avoiding panic, and instead checking their stock wish list today. After all, corrections in the market are the best times to add funds for long-term investing.And some investments are showing why holding them in a portfolio can also help you stay calm and navigate what can be unnerving market moves. Infrastructure stocks including Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are holding their own in today's market slide. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, Brookfield Infrastructure and Brookfield Renewable stocks were down by just 0.4% and 2%, respectively. That's after they had plunged by as much as about 6%. Utility and clean energy company NextEra's stock was lower by 1.6%. That compares to the S&P 500's drop of 2.7% at that time.Today's drop comes after a strong market run this year. Corrections can be healthy for markets after sharp moves higher. The trigger today seems to be from actions by the Bank of Japan and the related "carry trade" impacts. But the market slump is mainly hitting what were the highest-flying tech stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
