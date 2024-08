Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Surged Nearly 16% Higher Today

On Thursday, few stock market bears were in sight around Build-A-Bear Workshop 's (NYSE: BBW) equity. Shares of the customizable plushy specialist rocketed almost 16% higher on the day due almost exclusively to strong quarterly results. That made the stock an outlier on a day when the S&P 500 index traded sideways.Build-A-Bear managed to beat the consensus analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability in its second quarter.The highly specialized retailer posted a top line of just under $112 million, representing a slightly more than 2% increase year over year. On average, prognosticators tracking the company's stock were expecting a shade under $110 million. The dynamic was similar to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income; this rose by 5% to nearly $8.8 million, or $0.64 per share. The collective pundit estimate was $0.59.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool