Why C.H. Robinson Stock Is in the Fast Lane Today

Transportation logistics specialist C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) used tight cost control to deliver an earnings beat. Investors are celebrating the success, sending shares of Robinson up 15% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.It is a difficult operating environment for transportation companies. Economic concerns have caused big shipping customers to cut back, softening demand for transport services.C.H. Robinson appears to be handling the challenging environment quite well. The company earned $1.15 per share in the second quarter on sales of $4.5 billion, easily topping the $0.96-per-share earnings estimate despite revenue falling about $30 million short of consensus.