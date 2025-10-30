Calix Aktie
WKN DE: A1CVEW / ISIN: US13100M5094
30.10.2025 21:32:00
Why Calix Stock Was Rising Sharply Today
Calix (NYSE: CALX) published its latest quarterly earnings report after market close on Wednesday, and investors reacted positively to this the following day. The specialty tech company's shares finished Thursday 20% higher in price, contrasting very well with the 0.9% slide of the S&P 500 index. In its third quarter, Calix's revenue leaped 32% higher year over year to a new company record of over $265 million. On the bottom line, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company flipped dramatically to a profit of $15.7 million against a nearly $4 million loss in the year-ago quarter. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) and per-share basis, Calix's net profit was $0.44.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
