Why Cameco Stock Popped 18% in September and Could Soar Higher

Shares of Canada-based uranium miner Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) are sizzling. The uranium stock surged 17.5% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and continues to rally. It's up a solid 37% in one month, as of this writing.The focus is back on the uranium industry, and Cameco just announced plans to expand capacity. That could mean even bigger days ahead for the stock.Cameco is one of the world's leading producers of uranium, a key nuclear fuel used to power nuclear power plants. That largely explains why the stock has surged in recent weeks after some interesting developments in the nuclear energy industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool