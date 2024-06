Why Carnival Stock Jumped 17.7% This Week

Shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) jumped as much as 17.7% this week after the company reported earnings, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares closed the week up 16.5%.Carnival's revenue jumped 17.7% to $5.78 billion and earnings per share jumped from a loss of $0.31 a year ago to $0.11. But the bigger news was guidance. Management now expects 2024 net yields to increase 10.25%, up from guidance for 9.5% given in March. And adjusted net income guidance increased by $275 million to $1.55 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel