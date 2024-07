Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) were 5.3% lower as of 11:05 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 19% earlier in the morning. The decline came on the heels of the federal indictment on Friday of Hoau-Yan Wang, a former consultant to Cassava.Wang was accused of fraud related to grant applications made to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) for work on Cassava's experimental drug simufilam. These grants led to awards of roughly $16 million from the NIH between 2017 and 2021 to Wang and Cassava. Cassava has revealed that some government agencies have asked for information and documents. The company cooperated with these inquiries. Cassava has not been charged with any misconduct at this point, although the biotech acknowledged in its more recent 10-K filing, "We cannot predict the outcome or impact of these ongoing matters, including whether a government agency may pursue an enforcement action against us or others." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel