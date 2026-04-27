Celcuity Aktie
WKN DE: A2JAAX / ISIN: US15102K1007
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28.04.2026 00:18:13
Why Celcuity Stock Popped on Monday
One of the livelier biotech stocks on the market Monday was Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC), which saw its share price leap nearly 4% higher thanks to the initiation of coverage by an analyst. That initial report on the company was quite bullish, hence the positive investor reaction.Well before market open, Citizens pundit Silvan Turkcan launched his tracking of Celcuity stock. He rates the clinical-stage biotech a market outperform (i.e., buy) and has set a $150-per-share price target. That's nearly 20% above the company's latest closing level and is one of the higher price targets among analysts following Celcuity. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Celcuity Inc Registered Shs
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11.11.25
|Ausblick: Celcuity präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)