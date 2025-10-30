Celestica Aktie
WKN: 914782 / ISIN: CA15101Q1081
|
30.10.2025 21:12:57
Why Celestica Stock Soared This Week
Shares of data center infrastructure provider Celestica (NYSE: CLS) were up 14.9% for the week as of Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main driver of the gain was a strong third-quarter earnings report on Monday, which featured double-digit revenue growth and even faster adjusted earnings growth.Image source: Getty Images.Celestica's revenue soared by 28% year over year in the third quarter, easily beating analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share also exceeded analyst estimates, growing by 52% to $1.58.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celestica Inc. (Sub Voting)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.