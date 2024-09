Why Chewy Stock Was Climbing Higher This Week

Shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) were gaining this week after several Wall Street analysts issued bullish notes on the pet-centric e-commerce stock.The round of favorable analyst attention comes after the company delivered a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report the previous week. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the news helped drive the stock up 16.6% as of the close on Thursday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool