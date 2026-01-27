CleanSpark Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWQ / ISIN: US18452B2097
|
27.01.2026 01:19:38
Why CleanSpark Plunged Nearly 10% Today
As a leading cryptocurrency miner turned artificial intelligence infrastructure play, CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is one company investors are clearly watching closely, both as a barometer of the exuberance within the AI trade but also investor willingness to bet on independent compute providers in a sector that's clearly dominated by a handful of companies with deep pockets and the ability to scale. Monday's 9.3% decline was partially offset by a positive after-hours move. However, concerns have grown about the company's ongoing transition to becoming a pure-play compute provider, as CleanSpark's business model shifts to providing excess GPU capacity to firms in increasingly short supply of said compute.Let's dive into the key factors driving CleanSpark lower today, and whether this is a trend that could continue from here. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CleanSpark Inc Registered Shs
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: CleanSpark gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
23.09.25
|Kreditdeal mit Coinbase gibt CleanSpark-Aktie Rückenwind (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: CleanSpark stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)