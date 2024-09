Why Constellation Energy, NuScale Power, Nano Nuclear, and Oklo Stocks All Popped Today

Nuclear power stocks are glowing green on Friday, and they have Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) to thank for it. This morning, the electric utility giant announced it will restart Unit 1 at the infamous Three Mile Island nuclear power plant to provide electricity to power Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) data centers.Nuclear power stocks are surging in response to the news. As of 10 a.m. ET, Constellation stock itself is up a strong 14.4%, while nuclear upstarts NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) have gained 13% and 15%, respectively, and tiny Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is leading the pack higher with a 16% gain.Let's start with some background for those who don't remember when Three Mile Island scared the pants off everyone living on the East Coast. In the middle of the night on March 28, 1979, Three Mile Island's Unit 2 reactor (near Middletown, Pennsylvania) suffered a partial meltdown in what the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (USNRC) calls "the most serious accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant operating history." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool